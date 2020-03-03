NPR’s Susan Stamberg to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Tuesday honoring NPR special correspondent Susan Stamberg, the first woman to anchor a U.S. national nightly news program.

Stamberg will be joined in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. in front of the headquarters of the audio streaming service Dash Radio at 6363 Hollywood Blvd. by her son, actor Josh Stamberg, and actress Annette Bening.

Bening and Josh Stamberg appeared in "The Female of the Species" at the Geffen Playhouse in 2010. "Susan met her backstage and they are both big fans of each other's work," Isabel Lara, NPR's executive director, media relations, told City News Service.

The star is the 2,690th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. The ceremony will be livestreamed on walkoffame.com.

Stamberg is an NPR "founding mother" and has been on staff since the network began in 1971. She began a 14-year run as co-host of NPR's news magazine "All Things Considered" in 1972. She then hosted "Weekend Edition Sunday," and now reports on cultural issues for "Morning Edition" and "Weekend Edition Saturday."

Stamberg is known for her conversational style and knack for finding an interesting story. Her thousands of interviews include conversations with Laura Bush, Billy Crystal, Rosa Parks and Luciano Pavarotti.

Prior to joining NPR, Stamberg served as producer, program director and general manager of WAMU-FM, an NPR station in Washington, D.C.

Stamberg has hosted several series on PBS, moderated three Fred Rogers television specials for adults and served as commentator, guest or co-host on various commercial television programs.

Stamberg's other honors include induction into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the Radio Hall of Fame.

Stamberg is also known for sharing her mother-in-law's cranberry relish sauce recipe on NPR each Thanksgiving since 1971. The recipe, known as Mama Stamberg's Cranberry Relish Recipe, is unusual in having horseradish as one of its principal ingredients.