Scenes from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium

The day Southern California Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for arrived Thursday.

Swift will kick off six nights of concerts Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The shows were expected to be the final concerts of her Eras Tour, but additional tour dates were announced Thursday morning.

Thousands of fans lined up in sweltering heat under a blazing sun Wednesday to buy shirts, hoodies and other items during Early Merch Day. One woman drove from San Diego to pick up a tie-dye shirt and a highly sought-after blue crewneck.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"It was a long drive," said Dominique Rocha.

She made the drive back to San Diego Wednesday with plans to return to Los Angeles for Thursday night's concert. There will be another merchandise sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday -- a concert tour off-day -- at SoFi Stadium.

The concerts are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday before the Sunday break. Performances resume Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional tour dates announced Thursday include stops in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.

More images will be added below from outside SoFi Stadium.

Getty A crew of hard working people were busy filling orders as fans lined up by the thousands to purchase Taylor Swift merchandise at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The Daire family, Meiko, Celine, Gisele and Aliya waiting in line for 5.5 hours to purchase Taylor Swift merchandise at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

Fans lined up by the thousands and waited under the hot sun to purchase Taylor Swift merchandise at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

NBCLA A fan shows off her new crewneck during Taylor Swift Early Merch Day in Inglewood Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023.

NBCLA Fans line up for Early Merch Day Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 ahead of Taylor Swift's six concerts at SoFi Stadium.