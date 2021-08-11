The New Peacock Series ‘Ex-Rated' Explores Sex and Relationships for Singles

How would your ex rate you? That’s the question being asked of single people on the new Peacock series “Ex-Rated.” The name of the show actually has a double meaning - guests on the show are being rated by their ex, but there is also a no holds barred approach to talking about sex.

Host Andy Cohen, who also executive produces, takes viewers into this revealing social experiment that aims to look at sex and relationships in a new way. Participants of all ages and backgrounds are asked to face raw, candid feedback on everything from their personality and sexual prowess to finding out how they can improve. There are humorous, shocking and awkward moments that will either draw people in, or make them turn away.

“Ex-Rated” certified intimacy expert and sexologist Shan Boodram says she hopes the show will ultimately be informative. When the singles aren’t learning new sexual positions with love dolls, or finding out what parts of the body have bacteria, they are talking about their relationship skills and listening to feedback from former lovers.

This is a boundary-pushing show where nothing seems off limits. You can find out where your limits are when "Ex-Rated" streams all eight episodes Aug. 12 on Peacock.