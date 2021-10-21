The Barbie Malibu Truck Tour will make two more Southern California stops this month before it hits the road and heads out of state again.

The all-new Barbie truck has a '70s beach vibe redesign to celebrate the 50th anniversary and "iconic heritage of the original California girl, Malibu Barbie."

The 2021 Barbie Truck Tour kicked off in Santa Monica in August, and is rounding out its California road trip with stops in Torrance and Valencia over the last two weekends in October.

The truck will be at the Del Amo Fashion Center in the AMC Courtyard near the fountain in Torrance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Then it's onto Valencia the following weekend. On Saturday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the truck will be located at the Westfield Valencia Town Center near the main entrance by Lazy Dog and Wokcano.

Fans can expect to see new '70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories. Think classic denim jackets, a surf-inspired keychain and a tie-dye bucket hat.

The merchandise -- available to purchase by credit card -- will range from $12 to $75.

Safety measures will be in place to "create a comfortable experience for all guests," according to a news release.

After Barbie's Torrance and Valencia stops, the tour will roll through Nevada and then Texas. See the full list of tour dates here.