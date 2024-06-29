This Southern California community is on Airbnb's list of trending July 4 destinations 

A Southern California community made Airbnb’s list of top trending destinations for the Fourth of July.

The Antelope Valley city of Lancaster, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles on the western edge of the Mojave Desert, is on the home rental platform’s top-10 list of destinations for the Fourth of July weekend.

Here’s the full list unveiled Thursday.

Pocono Township, Pennsylvania

Saratoga Springs, New York

Marshfield, Maine

Leadville, Colorado

Bangor, Maine

Lancaster, California

Cle Elum, Washington

Wenatchee, Washington

Sanibel, FL: Sanibel Island, Florida

Fort Myers Beach, Florida

Towns on the list this year include locations know for scenic landscapes and popular Fourth of July events, according to Airbnb.

Lancaster’s 4th of July Extravaganza, featuring fireworks set against the backdrop of the desert sky, is scheduled for Thursday at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.

Trending destinations were based on searches by U.S. guests made from January to June 15, 2024 for stays in July 4-7, 2024 versus a comparable period in 2023.