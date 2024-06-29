Fourth of July

This Southern California community is on Airbnb's list of trending July 4 destinations 

Fireworks against the desert sky backdrop are a July 4 draw for this Antelope Valley community.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Southern California community made Airbnb’s list of top trending destinations for the Fourth of July.

The Antelope Valley city of Lancaster, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles on the western edge of the Mojave Desert, is on the home rental platform’s top-10 list of destinations for the Fourth of July weekend. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Here’s the full list unveiled Thursday. 

  • Pocono Township, Pennsylvania 
  • Saratoga Springs, New York
  • Marshfield, Maine 
  • Leadville, Colorado 
  • Bangor, Maine
  • Lancaster, California 
  • Cle Elum, Washington 
  • Wenatchee, Washington 
  • Sanibel, FL: Sanibel Island, Florida 
  • Fort Myers Beach, Florida
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Towns on the list this year include locations know for scenic landscapes and popular Fourth of July events, according to Airbnb. 

Lancaster’s 4th of July Extravaganza, featuring fireworks set against the backdrop of the desert sky, is scheduled for Thursday at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center. 

Trending destinations were based on searches by U.S. guests made from January to June 15, 2024 for stays in July 4-7, 2024 versus a comparable period in 2023.

Fourth of July Jun 24

Fourth of July fireworks: Find the biggest spectaculars around Southern California

Downtown LA 7 hours ago

Cars go up in flames at downtown LA street takeover

This article tagged under:

Fourth of July
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us