Here's When The B-52s Farewell Tour Lands in Southern California

The B-52s are going to roam from coast to coast one last time.

The quirky dance-pop outfit kick off a final tour this summer with 10 stops, including the YouTube Theater in Inglewood. That show is scheduled for Nov. 4 and follows two shows in San Francisco after three nights in Las Vegas.

“No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blow-out,” said Fred Schneider, co-founder and singer for the Athens, Georgia-based band, in a statement.

The band burst onto the New Wave scene in 1979 with songs like “Rock Lobster” and cracked the pop charts in the late ’80s with the party classics “Love Shack” and “Roam.”

Their North American farewell tour starts Aug. 22 in Seattle and ends Nov. 11 in Atlanta. Other stops include Boston, Chicago, New York and Washington D.C. Supporting the band will be The Tubes or KC & The Sunshine Band.

Tickets are available at The B-52s.com.

“Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends’ at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world. It’s been cosmic,” said co-founder Kate Pierson in a statement.

While the band may be saying goodbye from the road, the members are the subject of a documentary to be released in 2023 directed by Craig Johnson and produced by Fred Armisen.