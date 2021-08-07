Road trip!

The 2021 Barbie Truck Tour kicks off in Santa Monica this Saturday.

The all-new Barbie truck has a '70s beach vibe redesign to celebrate the 50th anniversary and "iconic heritage of the original California girl, Malibu Barbie."

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Santa Monica Place, fans can expect to see new '70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories, photo ops, giveaways and a popsicle stand.

The first 15 fans to purchase $250+ of #BarbieTruckTour merch will receive a Malibu Barbie Signature Gift Set.

The merchandise -- available to purchase by credit card -- will range from $12 to $75.

Safety measures will be in place to "create a comfortable experience for all guests," according to a news release.

After Barbie's Santa Monica stop, the tour will roll through San Diego on Aug. 14, Irvine on Aug. 21 and Long Beach on Aug. 28. See the full list of tour dates here.