Downtown Los Angeles

LA historic-cultural monument ‘The Original Pantry' celebrates its 100th anniversary

The downtown Los Angeles diner is celebrating with a live mariachi and free short stack with the purchase of any meal from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

By Missael Soto

The Original Pantry, the iconic downtown LA diner, is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Wednesday.

The diner is celebrating a century of service with a live mariachi, free souvenirs, and a free stack of pancakes for customers who purchase a meal from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The LA Historical-Cultural monument serves traditional American breakfast and gained notoriety for never closing since opening in 1924.

Former LA Mayor Richard Riordan, was the owner of The Original Pantry for decades before his death in 2023.

The Original Pantry Café was opened in 1924 and moved to its current location in 1950 on the corner of Figueroa Street and James M Wood Boulevard.

According to the diner, the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. are some of the iconic figures to have dined at the historic DTLA establishment.

