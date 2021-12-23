Musso and Frank Grill

Hollywood's Famed Musso & Frank Grill Will Remain Closed Through the Holidays

In a letter to patrons, the famed Hollywood restaurant's owner cited rising COVID cases.

The front of Musso and Frank Grill.
Getty Images

Famed Hollywood restaurant Musso & Frank Grill will remain closed through the holiday season.

Citing concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles area, restaurant owners announced the decision Thursday in a letter to patrons. Owner Mark Echeverria cited the “explosive rate of spread'' of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“As a result, the owners and management of The Musso & Frank Grill feel that, in the best interest of safety for our guests, the community and our team, the responsible course of action for us right now is to pause all operations.''

New COVID cases doubled in Los Angeles County from Tuesday to Wednesday. A similar spike was not see in hospitalizations and deaths.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

North Hollywood 1 hour ago

Two Killed in Shooting at North Hollywood Business

COVID-19 4 hours ago

LA County Sees a ‘Staggeringly Fast' Spike in New COVID Infections

He said the legendary Hollywood Boulevard restaurant will stay closed through the holidays. 

“We truly hope everyone has a safe and healthy holiday season and we look forward to seeing you all in just a few short weeks,'' he wrote.

The restaurant, founded in 1919, closed for more than a year during the height of pandemic in 2020-21. It reopened in May. Owners said that during the closure, loyal customers donated more than $100,000 to help pay living expenses for workers who were left out of work due to the shutdown.

Photos: Hollywood's Musso & Frank Grill, the Restaurant With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Musso and Frank GrillCOVID-19restaurants
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us