Hungry? Dig into Black Restaurant Week in LA

Looking for something savory to nosh on? Or perhaps you have a hankering for something to satisfy your sweet tooth. Black Restaurant Week is back in Los Angeles and several participating eateries are ready to satisfy your cravings.

The event, which began Friday and will run through Sept. 3, highlights Black-owned eateries in Los Angeles County. It features traditional restaurants, food trucks, bakeries and more that range in cuisine from southern dishes, Cajun classics, American faire, African eats and more.

For those who don’t eat meat, there are select participating locations that offer meat-free options.

Participating restaurants are located throughout the county, including central LA, Inglewood, Long Beach, Culver City, Burbank, Gardena, Chino and more.

For more information on Black Restaurant Week LA, click here.