Hypland x Hello Kitty Carnival Pops Up in Santa Monica

The pop-up celebrates the collaboration between the LA-based streetwear brand and Sanrio's most famous Kawaii character

By Whitney Ashton Irick

A giant Ferris wheel, cotton candy and carnival games. All signs point to Santa Monica -- but this weekend's carnival features a special guest: Hello Kitty.

Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Hypland and Sanrio's most famous Kawaii character Hello Kitty have teamed up for a carnival pop-up experience Sunday near the Third Street Promenade.

Guests can experience a Hello Kitty-themed Ferris wheel, retro ice cream truck, carnival games and more. Eight multi-dimensional installations featuring Hello Kitty will be on display, making for the perfect photo op.

Carnival-goers will get an exclusive first look at the collection and will be able to purchase select pieces before the online release Friday at 9 a.m. PST. Products range from $6 to $400.

The famous feline herself will be there from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

"Hello Kitty is a cultural icon that everyone around the world knows and loves," the brand states on its website. "We put a lot of effort into this collaboration and are proud to have created timeless, classic pieces that you can wear for generations."

The free event, located at 302 Colorado Ave. in Santa Monica, runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST.

