LGBTQ+ landmark The Abbey in West Hollywood has new ownership

The LGBTQ+ landmark The Abbey and the Chapel at The Abbey in West Hollywood have officially been sold.

In a post on its Instagram page, the iconic venue announced this week it would be under new ownership.

“Never did I think when I started going to the abbey 20 years ago would I own it," said new owner Tristan Schukraft. “I am very honored to take over the reigns for David Cooley and the legacy that he has built here in the community."

The Abbey has been known as an LGBTQ+ landmark not only in West Hollywood, but around the world, since David Cooley founded it more than 30 years ago.

In a statement, Cooley said, “The Abbey is more than just a bar. Its been a sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community through tough and good times alike, from the AIDS crisis to the fight for Marriage Equality and Transgender Rights."

Cooley added it was time for a new person to lead and that he trusts Schukraft to look after the community, guests and the team.

Despite the deal, long-time management team and employees will stay in place.

The sale will be finalized within a few months and Schukraft said he will be working with Cooley during this time for a smooth transition

"I am excited to make it a space for all in the community, so other people can say the same years from now," said Schukraft.