List: How Los Angeles Is Celebrating the Start of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Saturday marks the beginning of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Los Angeles, and the city has eight virtual and in-person events scheduled throughout May to celebrate.

The month's festivities were organized by the 2021 Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Committee. The events include:

A day of community service to beautify and cleanup the Los Angeles Historic District, also known as El Pueblo, at 10 a.m. May 2. Volunteers should meet at 125 Paseo De La Plaza and wear comfortable clothing and a mask and bring a reusable water bottle.

A virtual opening ceremony for the month featuring Mayor Eric Garcetti and committee chairs Lee, Raman and Caloza at 4 p.m. May 6. People can watch on the LACityView35 Facebook page Facebook.com/LACityView35.

A virtual Board of Public Works presentation to honor and recognize Asian American and Pacific Islander employees at the Department of Public Works at 10 a.m. May 7. People can RSVP.

A "fireside chat'' with Amazon Studios Chief Operating Officer Albert Cheng on representation, culture and storytelling at noon on May 21. People can RSVP for the event here.

A virtual screening of 2021 Academy Award nominee for Best Pictur "Minari'' which tells the story of a Korean American family on a small Arkansas farm. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 27 and people can RSVP on a first come, first served basis.

