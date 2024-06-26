Map: Life-size baby elephant sculptures featured in Burbank Elephant Parade exhibition

More than two dozen life-size baby elephant sculptures were on display in Burbank on Wednesday morning in an adorable art exhibition with a cause.

The exhibition, which will take place at IKEA, is part of the international art exhibition “Elephant Parade,” which aims to promote Asian elephant conservation.

According to the Elephant Parade website, the exhibition was inspired by “Mosha,” the first elephant to have received a prosthetic leg after a landmine incident on the border of Thailand and Myanmar.

Injuries from landmines are not uncommon, the website adds, citing that Friends of The Asian Elephant has treated over a dozen landmine injuries over the years.

Burbank is the first city in the LA area to host an “Elephant Parade.” Previous places the exhibition has been located in include Dubai, Singapore, Amsterdam and Las Vegas.

The 25 elephant artworks have all been uniquely hand painted by various artists and celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian, Katy Perry and Ricky Gervais.

After the initial exhibition, the elephants will be placed around Burbank at several landmarks, hotels, public spaces and local businesses from July 1 to Aug. 31.

“We’re hoping to draw tourism right here to our incredible city, and really boost the local economy right here in Burbank,” Jamie Keyser of Visit Burbank said.

Burbank’s Elephant Parade was organized and funded by Visit Burbank.