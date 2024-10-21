Make for Marina del Rey for a free weekend of pre-Halloween fun

What to Know Marina Spooktacular

Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey

Oct. 26 and 27, 2024

4 to 10 p.m. (both days)

"Hocus Pocus" will screen Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. (free)

Free with an RSVP (via the website); guests will also need to fill out a waiver form, also available on the site

Presented by the Los Angeles Department of Beaches & Harbors

The ocean is the splashy source of all sorts of atmospheric autumn tales, the stories that feature swashbuckling spirits, monsters that have 13 tentacles, and the supernatural beings that live at the bottom of the deepest trenches.

And yet most of our Halloween celebrations take place inland, or, at least, at a spot that's far removed from the soggy source that inspired all of these watery yarns.

That's one reason that the Marina Spooktacular is something a little different and special: It all happens at Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey, a lovely area that is just steps from the harbor.

Oh yes, the fact that this weekend-long festival is free is another special thing. Admission is not required, but you will want to show with funds for the food trucks which will be on the grounds.

As for the delightful diversions that will sunnily "surface" at the ocean-adjacent destination over the final weekend of October 2024?

Carnival games, graveyard treasure hunts, a dark maze, magic, and crafts for kids are all on the map.

Oh yes, and a free screening of "Hocus Pocus" is set for Saturday night at 8 o'clock.

Also nice? The Marina del Rey WaterBus will observe later hours on both days of the festival, if you'd like to arrive by boat.

By the way, we used the word "sunnily" before we do mean "sunnily" in spirit: This is lark that begins in the afternoon and concludes when the moon is high.

Are you dressing up as a pirate? Something that lives in a deep ocean trench? How about a 13-tentacled sea beastie?

The ocean-inspired costume ideas are almost as plentiful as fishies in the sea; get inspired now by checking out the details for this free Marina del Rey celebration.