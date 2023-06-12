Michelin Guide California adds 4 LA restaurants

Four Los Angeles restaurants have been added to the Michelin Guide California.

The Michelin Guide helps dedicated foodies discover exceptional restaurants. Anonymous inspectors consider the quality and consistency of the food when deciding whether a certain restaurant should be added to the company’s famous list.

The guide, now a website with a smiling Michelin man waving from the corner, was once a red traveler’s book that could fit comfortably in one’s palm. It was created in 1889 by Andre and Edouard Michelin, who founded the Michelin tire company in France the same year.

The guide was intended to encourage people to travel to increase car sales. It contained useful information to help with people’s journeys, like maps and places to stop and eat along the road. The guide now focuses on food, including restaurants from around the globe.

These four tasty LA restaurants have made the cut.

Cento Pasta Bar

Location: 4921 W. Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, 90016

As highlighted in the name, people come to enjoy Chef Avner Levi’s creative selection of pastas, from his famous beet spaghetti with brown butter and ricotta to his sweet corn agnolotti. The restaurant uses seasonal ingredients in its dishes, and its summer menu features grilled orata, duck confit, and New Zealand rack of lamb.

Dunsmoor

Location: 2855 W Ave. 35, Los Angeles, 90065

Chef Brian Dunsmor’s menu is inspired by southern cooking. Some of its plates include a mushroom-crusted pork chop, pickled mussels, and chili stew. The restaurant has both a wood-burning oven and an open hearth, and there is a wine bar where guests can sip and enjoy some smaller plates from the menu.

Juliet

Location: 8888 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, 90232

Juliet focuses on modern French cuisine, incorporating a lot of seafood. It has all day dinning with beautifully curated breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. Its dinner menu includes dishes such as wild sea bream, ricotta gnocchi, and baby pork chops. Besides its tasty food, the restaurant is also known for its hand-selected French wines.

Villa's Tacos

Location: 5455 N Figueroa St. Los Angeles, 90042

These colorful tacos are famous for their handmade blue corn tortilla shells topped with salsa made from family recipes. People can choose from different taco bases and fillings, and each order comes with radish, lime wedges and hibiscus-pickled onions. The menu includes delicious vegetarian and vegan options as well.