Modernism Week: A Mecca of Mid Mod in the Desert

If mixing martinis and admiring architecture from mid century masters is your idea of a good time, Palm Springs is the place to be this weekend.

The desert town is in full mid mod mode for Modernism Week.

The annual celebration of all things mid century draws people from around the world with hundreds of events. Step inside iconic homes not often open to the public, get inspired from design displays, talks, and showcase homes, or party like it’s 1959 at a Tiki themed party.

Since proceeds go toward preservation and education, you can do good while having fun.

Click here for tickets and more information.