Photos: Santa Monica Mountains' continue to Bloom through June

Winter's heavy downpours extended the spring bloom season across the Santa Monica Mountains.

The hillsides are still in full bloom, with flowers covering landscapes throughout the recreation area. Native plant species are showing out and will continue to bloom through July.

Areas with an abundance of flowers are visible from lower to mid-elevation areas which makes it an inviting area to hike this month.

8 photos
1/8
Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area

This article tagged under:

santa monica mountainssuperbloom

More Photo Galleries

Scenes from the Amtrak train derailment in Moorpark
Scenes from the Amtrak train derailment in Moorpark
See inside the Ken-ified Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse available to rent on Airbnb
See inside the Ken-ified Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse available to rent on Airbnb
NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Celebrate at Juneteenth in LA
NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Celebrate at Juneteenth in LA
Scenes from Donald Trump's 1st-ever federal arraignment
Scenes from Donald Trump's 1st-ever federal arraignment
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us