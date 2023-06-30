Photos: Santa Monica Mountains' continue to Bloom through June
Winter's heavy downpours extended the spring bloom season across the Santa Monica Mountains.
The hillsides are still in full bloom, with flowers covering landscapes throughout the recreation area. Native plant species are showing out and will continue to bloom through July.
Areas with an abundance of flowers are visible from lower to mid-elevation areas which makes it an inviting area to hike this month.
