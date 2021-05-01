SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters

After several months of pandemic-related closures, a number of regional cultural destinations, theme parks, aquariums, and other spots are gearing up for reopening, or have already welcomed guests back.

The announcements began soon after Los Angeles County entered the less-restrictive Red Tier on March 15, permitting visitors inside a number of places, including museums and aquariums, at a limited capacity.

Important: Do keep in mind that every place on the list below has new safety protocols in place, which could include advance timed tickets. Knowing what to expect and prepare for ahead of time is a solid plan.

Reading up on masks, social distancing, and other safety guidelines at each site, before purchasing tickets, is strongly recommended.

Take a look at some of the firm-to-expected plans of local places below; this list will be updated and possibly revised in the weeks to come.