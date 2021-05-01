SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters

After several months of pandemic-related closures, a number of regional cultural destinations, theme parks, aquariums, and other spots are gearing up for reopening, or have already welcomed guests back.
The announcements began soon after Los Angeles County entered the less-restrictive
Red Tier on March 15, permitting visitors inside a number of places, including museums and aquariums, at a limited capacity.
Important: Do keep in mind that every place on the list below has new safety protocols in place, which could include advance timed tickets. Knowing what to expect and prepare for ahead of time is a solid plan.
Reading up on masks, social distancing, and other safety guidelines at each site, before purchasing tickets, is strongly recommended.
Take a look at some of the firm-to-expected plans of local places below; this list will be updated and possibly revised in the weeks to come.
New Beverly Cinema
One of Movieland's most mythical one-screen cinemas,
the New Beverly, will be back starting in June. The announcement appeared on the theater's social pages on May 1, 2021.
USC Pacific Asia Museum
USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena will return on May 29 with several artworks and exhibits to enjoy, including "We Are Here: Contemporary Art and Asian Voices in Los Angeles." The museum will an observe a pay-what-you-wish system through June 6, 2021, but all tickets must be secured in advance of visiting.
Two Bit Circus
Two Bit Circus, the game-filled "micro amusement park" in the Arts District, has reopened. There are new outdoor elements, including a place to grab a sip.Hoping to swing by? You'll want to make a reservation before you go.
Grammy Museum
The
Grammy Museum reopens on May 21, 2021. Music mavens visiting the DTLA realm of rock, R&B, pop, and more will have three new exhibits to look forward to, as well as an extension of the show celebrating Nat King Cole. The debuting displays? Look for "Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out," "Y Para Siempre… Marco Antonio Solís," and "Motown: The Sound Of Young America" presented by City National Bank, a previously announced exhibit.
Dreamscape Immersive
Dreamscape Immersive, the virtual reality company, will again take adventurers into the whale-filled deep, on a sepia-toned adventure for treasure, and through an Alien Zoo starting on May 6 at Westfield Century City.
The Autry Museum of the American West reopened on March 30, 2021 with advance reservations. But as of April 21, no advance reservation is necessary, eve as the museum is "carefully controlling capacity." The Griffith Park-based museum will feature two limited-time exhibits, with more to come: "Masters of the American West" and "When I Remember I See Red." Advance reservations are necessary.
Anastasiia Burlakova
The
Heal the Bay Aquarium is offering an "outdoor patio experience" on select dates, so visit the Santa Monica go-to of aquatic wonders to find out more about opening hours, what to expect, and what critters you'll see.
Norton Simon Museum
The
Norton Simon Museum will reopen on Thursday, May 20. If you're a member of the Pasadena art museum, you're invited to a trio of preview days, happening from May 15-17.
Discover Torrance
The
Western Museum of Flight in Torrance is again taking to the skies, or rather welcoming guests who are interested in aviation, beginning on Saturday, April 17. The plane-nifty museum will be open on the weekends, with "limited" tours on weekdays (you'll need to arrange those ahead of time).
Photo by Joshua White
The Broad in DTLA announced on April 15 that it will reopen on May 26, with ticket reservations kicking off on May 12. Fresh digital features, a new museum guide, and a free-to-see exhibition on the first floor (it's free) are part of the reopening. Image credit: Jean-Michel Basquiat; 'Obnoxious Liberals,' 1982; 'Pink Devil,' 1984; 'Deaf,' 1984; 'Santo 2,' 1982; 'Wicker,' 1984; Installation view at The Broad. © The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York. Photo by Joshua White.
Photo: Elon Schoenholz/© 2018 J. Paul Getty Trust
The Getty Villa will reopen on April 21, 2021. A "limited-number of visitors" may enjoy the free reservations. One-way paths will guide visitors through the galleries at the Pacific Palisades museum, which features a treasure trove of antiquities. The Getty Center is expected to open later in May.
MONA
The
Museum of Neon Art in Glendale has offered a luminous line-up of virtual events since the start of the pandemic closures. Now the night-bright museum (which has traditionally kept daytime hours as well as offering evening walks and drives) reopened on April 24 with a members preview. The return date for the general public? Look to May 1 and 2.
Old Town Music Hall
UPDATE: This reopening is currently paused; stay tuned for more information. The Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo, the home of the Mighty Wurlitzer, is looking to July for a grand reopening. But here's something that's bound to take fans over the rainbow: There'll be special screenings of "The Wizard of Oz" on May 22 and 23 and a weekend devoted to "Sherlock Jr." on June 19 and 20.
Deen van Meer
After 20 months, the footlights will again shine at the Ahmanson Theatre in DTLA starting on Nov. 30, 2021. A full season of musical greatness is on the docket, including "The Prom" later in the summer of 2022. For more information, visit the
Center Theatre Group now.
George Rose/Getty Images
The
Hammer Museum in Westwood reopened on April 17 with a vibrant and oh-so-local exhibition: Made in L.A. 2020: a version. It's free to visit, but be sure to make your reservation ahead of time.
Lindsey Best
"
The Ford's much-anticipated season—featuring a rich diversity of local and regional Southern California artists, including perennial favorites and national acts—will open in late July and run for 15 weeks," revealed the LA Phil on April 9. "The Ford is committed to representing Los Angeles County on its stage and in its audience and will make the first six shows of the season free to the public." Programming details will be announced on May 25.
Adam Latham
The
Hollywood Bowl will reopen, with smaller audiences, for the summer of 2021. Four free concerts for healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers will take place in May and June, with made-for-the-public concerts beginning in July. A line-up announcement is expected on May 11.
Roman Valiev
Laemmle Theatres reopened on Friday, April 9. You'll want to read up on the new guidelines and advance ticketing procedures before choosing the film you'd like to see.
Kidspace Children's Museum
Kidspace Children's Museum, a Pasadena gem devoted to educational enrichment, reopened to members on Earth Day (April 22). The general public return date? It's slated for some time in May. Something sweet: Butterfly season is on at the museum, which is close to Rose Bowl Stadium. Also sweet: The spot is known for its airy, stretch-a-leg outdoor spaces.
Ocean Institute
The
Ocean Institute in Dana Point is one of our region's must-visit spots for neato knowledge related to the Big Blue. It reopened on April 10, with two new exhibits in tow. One will focus on sharks, so cool, and the other will take a deep dive into the topic of marine mammals.
NHMLAC
The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County reopened on April 1, 2021. The outdoor Butterfly Pavilion is one of the ticketed features, as well as the institution's famous dinosaur displays. Please review
all safety guidelines before purchasing your advance tickets.
David Zaitz/Petersen Automotive Museum
The
Petersen Automotive Museum, the auto wonderland located on the Miracle Mile in mid-city Los Angeles, reopened on March 25. Check out The Vault presented by Hagerty, where several new inductees, including a K.I.T.T. car, are on view.
Skirball Cultural Center
The
Skirball Cultural Center will reopen on May 15 with "Ai Weiwei: Trace." The intricate installation "... features portraits made up of thousands of plastic LEGO® bricks, each assembled by hand and laid out on the floor." Look also for "The Animal That Looks Like a Llama But Is Really an Alpaca" a colossal installation featuring a composition created from gold-hued wallpaper.
CAAM
The California African American Museum reopened on Saturday, March 27. Visitors can find a quintet of exhibitions on view, including "Men of Change. Power. Triumph. Truth." Advance reservations are required, but admission? It's free:
Find your ticket now.
Annenberg PetSpace
Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista again began raising the woof on March 31. There's a "specialized hour-long experience" called the PetSpace Experience that includes a visit to the brand-new Critter Corner and a nifty peek behind the scenes. You'll need to book in advance; start that process here.
Art Theatre of Long Beach
The Art Theatre of Long Beach, the beloved indie cinema, is again open. "Nomadland" and "Minari" are currently screening. For info on tickets and what to expect,
click.
La Brea Tar Pits Museum
The
La Brea Tar Pits Museum reopened on April 8. Travel back in local time at the "Mammoths & Mastodons" exhibit and check out what paleontologists are studying at the Fossil Lab.
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor
Amoeba Music debuted in its brand-new space on April 1, 2021. There's a special with-purchase poster giveaway on opening day, and other celebratory happenings. Remember your face mask and keep in mind that capacity will be limited.
© The Huntington/John Sullivan
Visitors may access the flowery grounds of
The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens now, but the galleries are currently closed. That's changing on April 17, when a trio of galleries at the San Marino landmark, including the one with Thomas Gainsborough's "The Blue Boy," will open.
California Science Center
California Science Center reopened on Saturday, March 27. The pavilion where the Space Shuttle Endeavour is displayed will again be open, as well as the center's exhibits, including the one devoted to LEGO bricks. Look also for the on-site IMAX Theater to resume screenings.
Aquarium of the Pacific
The
Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach reopened on March 16, following an earlier opening for members. The outside areas, including the Lorikeet Forest and shark pools, had already been open, but the indoor spaces had been closed prior to mid-March.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia reopened on April 1. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Jeff Gritchen | Orange County Register | Getty Images
Disneyland park and Disneyland California Adventure both reopened on April 30. A Touch of Disney, a food experience, opened at Disney California Adventure on March 18.
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin | GC Images | Getty Images
"It's showtime!
AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday (March 19) as a bunch of theaters reopen in California. Even more theaters are expected to open by March 26 following a year when families stayed home and watched from their couches."
Bowers Museum
The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana reopened on Wednesday, March 17. Several exhibits are on view, including a large-scale show devoted to the Walt Disney archives. That exhibit, which includes movie props, costumes, and artifacts related to Disneyland, has been extended to June 20.
LACMA
The
Los Angeles County Museum of Art reopened on April 1 with six new shows, including a Yoshitomo Nara exhibit.
Sean Teegarden Photography
Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park will reopen on May 21, 2021.