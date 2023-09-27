Space Shuttle Endeavour

See space shuttle Endeavour before its big move at the California Science Center

Dec. 31 marks the final day to see Endeavour for several years as it moves to a permanent home.

By Staff Report

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Science Center visitors have just about three months left to see space shuttle Endeavour before it moves to a new permanent home.

The shuttle, which arrived at the Exposition Park venue in 2012, will remain on display at its current location until Dec. 31. That will be the last chance to see the shuttle until the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center opens to the public.

California Science Center Jul 6

Space shuttle Endeavour to go vertical once again for new installation

California Science Center Jun 1, 2022

Space Shuttle Endeavour Gets Permanent Home in New Exhibit

The shuttle display offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the artifacts that ventured into the realms of space aboard Endeavour. Endeavour Together explores the shuttle program's strong connections to Southern California and exhibits the journey of the shuttle's external fuel tank from New Orleans to its destination at the California Science Center. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The shuttle, which arrived at the Exposition Park venue in 2012, will remain on display at its current location until Dec. 31. That will be the last chance to see the shuttle until the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center opens to the public.

California Science Center
Rendering of Space Shuttle Endeavour installation

Endeavour will be moved into a new 20-story tall vertical installation, featuring the key components of a shuttle ready for launch. The installation will be the first of its kind outside of a NASA facility.

Cranes will be used to stack each of the launch system elements.

Visit Exposition Park to explore a journey through time and space to gain a deeper appreciation for the monumental achievements of the space shuttle program. 

This article tagged under:

Space Shuttle EndeavourEndeavour
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us