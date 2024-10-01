Downey

Space Shuttle prototype headed for Downey's Columbia Memorial Space Center

While the full size model never quite made it to space, it was a crucial piece in developing the historic space shuttle program

By City News Service and Benjamin Papp

space shuttle enterprise restored

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a full size model space shuttle?

While it never quite made it to space, the full-size original space shuttle prototype built in 1972 as part of Rockwell International's eventually successful bid to build NASA's shuttles will move through the streets of Downey this month. It’s headed to the Columbia Memorial Space Center three blocks down the road, where it’ll call its newly expanded exhibit hall home for the foreseeable future. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Jan 29

See Space Shuttle Endeavour after a monumental move into launch-ready position

Jan 10

About the next big move for Endeavour at the California Science Center

The model, later named the “Inspiration” in 2012, measures 122 feet-long by 35 feet-tall (37 by 11 meter). After receiving the contract to build the real space shuttles, Rockwell used the mostly wood and plastic model rocket as a fitting tool before adding and adjusting the real deal. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

After the end of the shuttle program, however, the “Inspiration” was tucked away for storage where it sat for the past decade in pieces. Earlier this year, the city of Downey approved plans for a roughly 20,000-square-foot facility expanding the Columbia Memorial Space Center to house the “Inspiration” alongside other science-education exhibits.

In preparation of the project the shuttle, in pieces, will make a two-day move spanning three city blocks on Oct. 17 and 18, according to the city and Space Center. Space Center officials say the public will be invited to line the streets as the “Inspiration” makes its move. Details surrounding the exact timing and route are expected to be announced soon.

The prototype will go under restoration from a team of experts before finally being unveiled to the public. 

The space center will also be embarking on a $50 million fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of construction of the new facility, along with the specialized exhibits and science-education programs.

This article tagged under:

DowneySpace Exploration
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us