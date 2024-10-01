Space Shuttle prototype headed for Downey's Columbia Memorial Space Center

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a full size model space shuttle?

While it never quite made it to space, the full-size original space shuttle prototype built in 1972 as part of Rockwell International's eventually successful bid to build NASA's shuttles will move through the streets of Downey this month. It’s headed to the Columbia Memorial Space Center three blocks down the road, where it’ll call its newly expanded exhibit hall home for the foreseeable future.

The model, later named the “Inspiration” in 2012, measures 122 feet-long by 35 feet-tall (37 by 11 meter). After receiving the contract to build the real space shuttles, Rockwell used the mostly wood and plastic model rocket as a fitting tool before adding and adjusting the real deal.

After the end of the shuttle program, however, the “Inspiration” was tucked away for storage where it sat for the past decade in pieces. Earlier this year, the city of Downey approved plans for a roughly 20,000-square-foot facility expanding the Columbia Memorial Space Center to house the “Inspiration” alongside other science-education exhibits.

In preparation of the project the shuttle, in pieces, will make a two-day move spanning three city blocks on Oct. 17 and 18, according to the city and Space Center. Space Center officials say the public will be invited to line the streets as the “Inspiration” makes its move. Details surrounding the exact timing and route are expected to be announced soon.

The prototype will go under restoration from a team of experts before finally being unveiled to the public.

The space center will also be embarking on a $50 million fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of construction of the new facility, along with the specialized exhibits and science-education programs.