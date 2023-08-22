‘Superstar' Ms. Lauryn Hill announces anniversary tour of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Ready or not, here she comes – hip-hop and R&B icon Ms. Lauryn Hill announced Tuesday an upcoming tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The Grammy-winning “Doo Wop (That Thing)” singer announced she’s hitting the road this fall and will perform in 17 cities in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand. She is scheduled to perform in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 at the Kia Forum.

In addition to performing the influential album, Hill will join The Fugees in support of her tour for select dates.

Describing The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill as a love song to her loved ones, teachers and her Creator, Hill said the album was also a way for her to discuss subjects that moved her.

“I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past,” Hill said in a press release.

Tickets for the public will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will have presale access beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

See below for the tour's dates: