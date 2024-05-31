What to know about street closures, music and more for WeHo Pride Weekend

What to Know Pride Weekend events begin Friday night with concerts headlined by Kesha.

Street closures started Thursday in West Hollywood and will remain closed through the weekend.

The West Hollywood Pride Parade in Sunday and will feature musician Cyndi Lauper.

One of the world's largest celebrations of LGBTQ+ Pride will be on display this weekend in West Hollywood.

Here's what to know about streets closures, getting there, main events and more.

Street closures for WeHo Pride

San Vicente Boulevard was closed Thursday night between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, and it will remain closed until 10 a.m. Monday.

The following streets will close Friday and Saturday.

Eastbound Santa Monica Boulevard will close from La Cienega Boulevard to Doheny Drive at noon Friday, continuing through 7 a.m. Monday.

Robertson Boulevard will be closed from Santa Monica Boulevard to Melrose Avenue at noon Friday, continuing through 7 a.m. Monday.

Westbound Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed between La Cienega and Doheny at 6 a.m. Saturday, continuing through 7 a.m. Monday.

San Vicente Boulevard will close from Santa Monica Boulevard to Cynthia Street at 6 a.m. Saturday, continuing through 7 a.m. Monday.

Santa Monica Boulevard will close from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive, along with all side streets one block north and south of Santa Monica Boulevard) at 5 a.m. Sunday, continuing through 5 p.m. Sunday, to accommodate the WeHo Pride Parade.

West Hollywood Park, where the festival's main stage will be located, has been closed since Monday, and it will remain closed through Wednesday. Parking structures and other lots at the park will close Thursday night and remain closed until 10 a.m. Monday.

Getting to WeHo Pride

The city will offer free Pride Ride shuttles from Friday afternoon through Sunday to accommodate festival-goers. Select shuttles will run between the festival and the Metro B (Red) Line Station at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue through the weekend.

More details on the shuttles and other modes of transit are available online.

Parking for WeHo Pride

Permit parking restrictions in the city will be lifted throughout the weekend, however, parking meters will continue to be enforced. West Hollywood officials urged people planning to park on streets to be aware of city boundaries, since neighboring cities of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills will continue to enforce permit parking rules.

Limited public parking will be available at the Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave.; Kings Road Parking Structure, 8383 Santa Monica Blvd.; and Hancock Parking Structure, 901 Hancock Ave.

Music and more at WeHo Pride

Beginning at 6 p.m., "Friday Night at OUTLOUD'' in West Hollywood Park will feature Adam Lambert, Monét X Change, Laganja Estranja & Morphine Love Dion, Niña Dioz, Jessica Betts, Owenn, and Venessa Michaels.

The WeHo Pride Street Fair will open at noon Saturday and Sunday, featuring community group booths, exhibitors, live music and entertainment. The fair will be open through 8 p.m. both days, along Santa Monica Boulevard between Hancock and La Peer Drive.

Saturday's events will include the Women's Freedom Festival through 6 p.m. on the Celebration Stage, featuring emerging LGBTQ and BIPOC woman, non-binary musicians, comedians, poets and activists. The annual Dyke March will begin on Santa Monica Boulevard at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The annual WeHo Pride Parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Santa Monica Boulevard between Crescent Heights Boulevard and San Vicente. This year's parade will feature "Lifetime Ally Icon'' Cyndi Lauper, as well as floats, bands, drill teams, dance teams and entertainment.

The main stage at West Hollywood Park will feature music throughout the weekend, beginning at 1 p.m. each day. Janelle Monáe will be the Saturday night headliner. Other performers Saturday will include Noah Cyrus, Keke Palmer, Channel Tres and Doechii.

Kylie Minogue will headline Sunday, with other performers including Diplo and Friends, Ashnikko, Trixie Mattel, Big Freedia, Vincint, Destiny Rogers, Jimi the Kween and Zee Machine.