Malibu is notorious for some of the best hikes in Southern California, but also hidden in the area is some of the best wines.

Saddlerock Ranch combines both of these joys at Malibu Wine Hikes.

For $49 per person, you can walk the historic vineyards and organic gardens of Saddlerock Ranch and see cave paintings, zebras and more. Then, finish off your hike with a wine-to go.

Shane Semler of Malibu Wine Hikes, who was born and raised in Malibu, says he decided he wanted to take the family vineyard and do a little something extra with it.

"It actually started when my mom used to take hikes around the property with our dogs and I thought that would be a great thing to allow people to come and do as well and enjoy the vineyards," he said.

The approximate two-hour hike consists of a 2-mile loop. It's considered easy to moderate, but guests are urged to wear proper clothing and footwear.

The entire property is about 1,000 acres, Semler estimates. UCLA's archaeological department excavated part of the property in the '80s where Chumash Native American cave paintings have been found. While you can't interact with any of the animals on the property, you can expect to see llamas, zebras, horses and more.

The landscape and views are picture-worthy themselves, but you can also make yourself the center of attention by stopping for a photo op in the "Frame on a Hill."

Malibu Wine Hikes is also following all local and state issued Covid protocol. Customers must remain 6 ft. apart while hiking, groups are limited to 10 people and masks must be worn at all times.

Hikers of all ages are welcome, but only those 21+ will receive a wine to-go. Purchase Malibu Wine Hikes tickets for $49 here.

And for those that don't want to hike, a 4x4 vineyard adventure tour allows guests to see a vast majority of the property, including some exclusive stops. This tour is $375 per vehicle.