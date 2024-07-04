Fourth of July

‘World's largest rubber duck' lands in Lake Elsinore for Fourth of July

The touring duck was inflated, rising to a height of 61 feet, at Diamond Stadium for Independence Day events that continue into the weekend.

By Jonathan Lloyd

If you like big ducks, this should fit the bill.

The "world's largest rubber duck" is part of Fourth of July celebrations starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend in the Riverside County community of Lake Elsinore.

"This event is not only a celebration of our nation's independence, but also a unique opportunity to witness the gigantic, adorable duck that captured hearts worldwide," Lake Elsinore Mayor Steve Manos said. "We are excited to welcome visitors from near and far to experience this… attraction and the many festivities planned for the weekend."

"Mama Duck" measures 61 feet tall, 64 feet wide and 74 feet long. The touring yellow duck was inflated Wednesday at Lake Elsinore's Diamond Stadium and will remain on display there until Saturday night.

An Independence Day concert is scheduled for Thursday night at the setadium. On Friday, the stadium will host the Jeep Duck Day Car Show, featuring classic and modren Jeeps. Rocio La Dama de La Cumbia will play live music at the stadium that night.

On Saturday, a Queen tribute band will be at the stadium, along with food vendors.

Mama Duck will be deflated, packed and shipped for an appearance in Greensboro, North Carolina., according to the duck's fan page.

