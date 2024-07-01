A ship that has been called “the most beautiful in the world” will be docking in the Port of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Amerigo Vespucci, an Italian navy training vessel built in 1930, will be stopping in Southern California as part of its 15-stop world tour. The ship has been active since 1931, with a brief hiatus for World War II, and has remained in use since.

The ship, named after the Italian explorer and navigator from the Republic of Florence, will be open to the public for tours from Wednesday to July 8. Apart from tours through the ship, there will be food and live entertainment to celebrate “all things Italian.”

The opening ceremony on Wednesday will host various Italian government officials, including Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto.

Next to the ship, visitors will get to experience the Villagio Italia, a “Multi-Year Traveling World Exposition” of Italian culture and traditions.

The Villagio will host screenings of five renowned Italian films, over six exhibitions, a display of Olympic Torches from past Olympics Italy has hosted, and the bronze sculpture “La David,” a rendition of Michelangelo’s masterpiece by Jago, an Italian sculptor. A makeshift restaurant and show cooking from Eataly will also be available.

Reserve a spot on a free tour here.