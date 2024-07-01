Tourism

World's ‘most beautiful' ship to dock at Port of LA

The Amerigo Vespucci will be open for tours starting on Wednesday.

By Mia Cortés Castro

NBC Universal, Inc.

A ship that has been called “the most beautiful in the world” will be docking in the Port of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Amerigo Vespucci, an Italian navy training vessel built in 1930, will be stopping in Southern California as part of its 15-stop world tour. The ship has been active since 1931, with a brief hiatus for World War II, and has remained in use since.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Fourth of July Jun 24

Fourth of July fireworks: Find the biggest spectaculars around Southern California

California laws 10 hours ago

Here are some of the new California laws starting July 1

The ship, named after the Italian explorer and navigator from the Republic of Florence, will be open to the public for tours from Wednesday to July 8. Apart from tours through the ship, there will be food and live entertainment to celebrate “all things Italian.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The opening ceremony on Wednesday will host various Italian government officials, including Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto. 

Next to the ship, visitors will get to experience the Villagio Italia, a “Multi-Year Traveling World Exposition” of Italian culture and traditions.

The Villagio will host screenings of five renowned Italian films, over six exhibitions, a display of Olympic Torches from past Olympics Italy has hosted, and the bronze sculpture “La David,” a rendition of Michelangelo’s masterpiece by Jago, an Italian sculptor. A makeshift restaurant and show cooking from Eataly will also be available.

Reserve a spot on a free tour here.

This article tagged under:

TourismSan PedroPort of LA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us