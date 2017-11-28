Thanksgiving may be behind us, but that doesn't mean people are done with the spirit of giving. NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria has more on what you should know before you donate.

Giving Tuesday: What to Know Before You Donate

As thousands prepare to give on Tuesday, officials are warning holiday donors to make sure they aren’t giving their money to scams.

The Better Business Bureau urged donors to research charities before giving to make sure their funds are going to trustworthy organizations.

Here are some tips the consumer watchdog group has offered if you’re looking to donate money to a good cause this Giving Tuesday or holiday season:

• Watch out for name similarities. When charities seek support for the same cause, their names are often similar. Before you give, be sure you have the exact name of the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity.

• Avoid on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations. The holidays bring a higher frequency of donation requests outside public locations. Don't succumb to pressure to make an immediate giving decision. Responsible organizations will welcome your gift tomorrow as much as they do today.

• Be wary of emotional appeals. Marketers have been known to exploit the holidays to make emotional pleas to donors. Always research to verify that your selected charity operates ethically.

• Avoid charities that don't disclose. Although participation is voluntary, charities that don't disclose any of the requested information to BBB WGA raise a critical red flag for donors. Visit Give.org to find out if your selected charity is nondisclosure.

The BBB also notes that it offers in-depth evaluations and charity reports at Give.org.

Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y in New York City. GivingTuesday.org lets you search for local organizations here.

