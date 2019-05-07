Mother's Day Fun with the Gibbons and a Sloth

Visiting with the gibbons of Santa Clarita on Mother's Day Eve? Then breakfasting with Lola the Sloth in Sylmar on Mother's Day? Book your tickets now to these adorable events.

What to Know Breakfast with the Gibbons on May 11 at the Gibbon Conservation Center

Mother's Day Sloth Breakfast on May 12 at the Wildlife Learning Center

Tickets available now

So it's the Monday after Mother's Day, and your co-worker wants to know what you did for the person who is the center of your personal universe.

Common words you might mention in such a moment? "Brunch" is up there, and "eggs Benedict," and "flowers," and "candies," too. You're probably not saying "gibbons," though, or "sloth," in reply to how you treated your mother to the best Mother's Day ever.

That can change, and should, if your mom is the sort of animal-loving adventurer who is happiest when she is communing with our furry, long-of-limb, adorable-of-mug co-earthlings.

How to help this heart-gladdening communion take place?

By sweeping your mother to Santa Clarita on Saturday, May 11 for Breakfast with the Gibbons, an annual event that raises money for the Gibbon Conservation Center, a place dedicated to helping both the small apes that live on the property as well as gibbons everywhere.

A tour is part of the morning, and, yes, breakfast, too. There are activities for younger gibbon fans, and a silent auction, if you're game. An adult ticket is $25, and, yep, that money helps the center out.

That's Mother's Day Eve, do note, but if you're looking for something unusual and awww-filled to do on Mother's Day, look to the Wildlife Learning Center, in Sylmar, where two breakfast seatings will include some very special guests.

Yes, for sure, we're talking about the moms in the room, but also the two-toed sloth that'll be present. "One of our two-toed sloths" will attend each seating, is the good word from the center, so reserve your ticket, and your mom's ticket, too, for either 9 or 10 o'clock.

Each ticket is $75.

Do animals make your mommy joyful? Then treat her to one or both of these beautiful happenings, while also knowing that the tickets you purchase go back to the animals your mother loves.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations