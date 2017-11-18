Aaron Hernandez's former mansion in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, has been sold for $1 million to a real estate investor. The Boston Herald reports that Arif Khan bought the home for about $300,000 lower than the asking price. The 5,647-square-foot residence includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a wet bar, a hot tub, a sauna, a finished basement, a theater room and an in-ground pool.

The mother of Odin Lloyd, Ursula Ward, whom man Aaron Hernandez was initially convicted of killing back in 2013, spoke following a judge's decision to vacate the murder conviction.