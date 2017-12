A house from the iconic disco film “Saturday Night Fever” is up for sale. The Bay Ridge dwelling appeared as the family home of dance aficionado Tony Manero, played by John Travolta. The neighborhood was featured prominently in the 1977 film, known for its Bee Gees soundtrack, sparkling dance floor and polyester-clad characters. The five-bedroom, two-bath home has been listed for $2,498,000.