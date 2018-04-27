Save the Date: Help Clear the Shelters on August 18

NBC and Telemundo stations across the country will team up with hundreds of shelters nationwide on Aug. 18 for the fourth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. (Published Friday, April 27, 2018)

In honor of National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day, which aims to bring awareness to the nation’s animal-homelessness crisis, we’d like to remind you that on Aug. 18, NBC and Telemundo stations across the country will team up with hundreds of shelters nationwide for the fourth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.

Every year, millions of companion animals end up in shelters across the country. And while shelter adoption rates have been steadily rising since 2011, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 1.5 million animals — 860,000 cats and about 670,000 dogs — are still euthanized each year due to overcrowding.

The number of euthanized animals could be reduced dramatically if more people adopted pets instead of buying them. And, by adopting a shelter animal, you actually save two lives.

"Every single pet that is adopted frees shelter staff up to work with and prepare the next pet for potential adoption," said Kenny Lamberti, director of strategic engagement and companion animals for the Human Society.

Last year, more than 80,000 pets were adopted from over 900 shelters across the country. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped 153,651 pets find forever homes.

So if you’re thinking about taking home a new furry friend, consider heading to a local animal shelter to adopt during Clear the Shelters on Aug. 18 when hundreds of shelters will waive or discount fees as part of the one-day adoption drive.

