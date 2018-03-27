See Inside 'Harry Potter House' Listed for $2.9M in Minnesota
32 PHOTOS
35 minutes ago
A Minneapolis castle known as the "Harry Potter House" or the "Hogwarts House" is back on the market for $2.9 million.
The 4,547-square-foot brick home set behind a gated courtyard boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a private rooftop terrace just blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium. But the real selling point for Potter fans is the decor.
The home's current owner told KARE he spent seven years transforming the property into what now resembles a Gothic wonderland filled with wood, ornate windows and metal fixtures. While there are no obvious movie or book references, the feel of the place fits right into the narrative.