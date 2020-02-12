the soup on E!

‘The Soup’ Host Jade Catta-Preta Shares Why You Can’t Miss This Fresh Take on an E! Classic

NBC LA Entertainment Reporter Heather Brooker caught up with the new host of E!'s "The Soup"

Comedian Jade Catta-Preta is the host of “The Soup” on E! She stopped by the NBC LA studios to talk about what’s different in this new version of the classic E! show.

If you’re not familiar with “The Soup”, now’s a good time to acquaint yourself. The show launched in 1991 and was called "Talk Soup." It was hosted by Greg Kinear and focused on weekly recaps of pop culture moments.  It has had an impressive roster of hosts including Hal Sparks, John Henson, Aisha Tyler, and most recently, Joel McHale. McHale’s version ended on E! in 2015. 

Now Catta-Preta is stepping into the role with her own unique spin. Not only is she an experienced comedian, she also does impressions that would rival anyone on SNL. The teaser trailer for the show implies there could be some Kardashian and Real Housewives jokes coming our way and we are here for it!

So much has changed over the years in the way we consume content. There are a lot of apps that provide videos that are a perfect fit for a clip show like 'The Soup."

"We want to curate a place for people who love TV and also people who might not know TV. And they can go there for everything that's happening that week." Catta-Preta also says nothing is off limits, even E! shows. 

“The Soup” premieres Wednesday, February 12 at 10pm ET/PT on E!

