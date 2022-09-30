There's Officially a Bad Bunny Day in LA

Mark your calendars: There's an official Bad Bunny Day in LA.

City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday introduced a resolution declaring Saturday as "Bad Bunny Day'' in Los Angeles in honor of the Grammy-winning singer who is playing at SoFi Stadium this weekend.

De León's motion -- noting Bad Bunny's cultural impact to the Latino community across the city, and that about half of Los Angeles' population identifies as Latino -- was seconded by all council members.

Bad Bunny, who was born in Puerto Rico, was set to perform at SoFi on Friday and Saturday.



"Bad Bunny's cultural impact will have a tremendous and positive influence on future generations and will redefine Latino culture in Los Angeles and beyond for years to come,'' de León said.

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, known professionally as Bad Bunny, was the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2021 for the second year in a row.

His album "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo'' was the first Spanish-language album to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart in 64 years.

The motion describes Bad Bunny's Latin trap and reggaeton music as "transcending those genres through the incorporation of rock, punk, and soul.''

The reggaeton singer was recently nominated for 10 Latin Grammy Awards and has 23 nominations at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Last month, the Puerto Rican artist received the award in the category of Artist of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). San Diego State University (SDSU) announced it will offer a course in 2023 that focuses on the impact the singer, born Benito Martinez, has had on Latin culture.

