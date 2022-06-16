Tupac's Restaurant Concept Comes to Life for a Limited Time in LA. Here's What to Know

Tupac Shakur's restaurant concept is coming to life in Los Angeles.

Powamekka Café will be open for a limited time, starting Thursday through the end of the month.

The late influential rapper's estate announced the restaurant's launch in partnership with Fixins Soul Kitchen across from the Wake Me When I'm Free exhibit at LA Live.

Tupac envisioned Powamekka Café more than 25 years ago, calling it a place for everyone to "play and parlay" and "escape the worldz cold reality" in notes found by his family.

In 2018, the first Powamekka Café opened on New York's Lower East Side.

Now, the LA location will allow Tupac's fans, friends and family members to experience his vision.

His favorite dishes — meatloaf, gumbo and his cousin's fried chicken wings — taken from one of his handwritten notebooks at the exhibit will be included on the menu.

The Powamekka Café is located at 800 W Olympic Blvd in Los Angeles and is open daily from June 16 through June 30.

Reservations can be made via Open Table.