Tupac Shakur

Tupac's Restaurant Concept Comes to Life for a Limited Time in LA. Here's What to Know

The late rapper's Powamekka Café will serve some of his favorite dishes -- meatloaf, gumbo and his cousin's fried chicken wings.

By Danielle Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tupac Shakur's restaurant concept is coming to life in Los Angeles.

Powamekka Café will be open for a limited time, starting Thursday through the end of the month.

The late influential rapper's estate announced the restaurant's launch in partnership with Fixins Soul Kitchen across from the Wake Me When I'm Free exhibit at LA Live.

Tupac envisioned Powamekka Café more than 25 years ago, calling it a place for everyone to "play and parlay" and "escape the worldz cold reality" in notes found by his family.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

podcasts May 28

Snoop Dogg Recalls Fainting Upon Seeing Tupac Shakur After Fatal Las Vegas Shooting

Feb 8

‘Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free’ Is Larger Than Life and On Display

In 2018, the first Powamekka Café opened on New York's Lower East Side.

Now, the LA location will allow Tupac's fans, friends and family members to experience his vision.

His favorite dishes — meatloaf, gumbo and his cousin's fried chicken wings — taken from one of his handwritten notebooks at the exhibit will be included on the menu.

The Powamekka Café is located at 800 W Olympic Blvd in Los Angeles and is open daily from June 16 through June 30.

Reservations can be made via Open Table.

This article tagged under:

Tupac ShakurLos Angeleslos angeles countyTupacRestaurant Pop-up
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us