Step inside Walt Disney's $40,000-a-month fairytale home

Step into the magical world of Walt Disney with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rent his family mansion.

For a cool $40,000 a month, his enchanting property, located in LA's prestigious Los Feliz neighborhood, is now available for those looking to immerse themselves in the history and creativity of the man behind the mouse.

It only makes sense that the four-bedroom home of Walt Disney, the visionary behind some of the world’s most beloved animated characters and films, looks like it was taken from the pages of a storybook. Covered in lush vines, the Tudor-style exterior sweeps you away to another, more magical world.

The inside is sure to make you feel like a Disney prince or princess as you're met with a grand two-story living room, adorned with vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, wood-paneled walls, and a charming brick fireplace. Large windows offer breathtaking views of the meticulously manicured gardens and the glittering Los Angeles skyline.

Spread across an expansive 47,295-square-foot lot, the park-like grounds of the mansion will leave you spellbound. This magical oasis is complete with a pool and landscaped walkways, according to the listing held by Chase Campen of Compass.

Scroll down to transport yourself inside the icon's magical mansion.

