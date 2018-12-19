What to Know
There has been a 10 million vehicle increase from 2012 to 2017 at Los Angeles International Airport, much of that starting in 2015 when the city gave services like Uber and Lyft the green light to pick up and drop off passengers, according to data analyzed by the NBC4 I-Team.
Airport parking shuttles like the Parking Spot say LAX should have factored that kind of data into its ongoing $5 billion Landside Access Modernization Program (LAMP). Airport officials say it is supposed to relieve traffic with a people-mover, and roadway improvements.
"We take anywhere from one to 14 people on our shuttle bus every time we go in," said Brian Vandehey, the vice president of the Parking Spot said. "in contrast to TNC's [Transportation Network Companies] that do about 25,000 trips a day, " he added.
The Parking Spot claims the airport's design was approved before Uber and Lyft started servicing the airport, and it has taken legal action against the airport.
"There is room for everyone at the curb, pun intended, I guess, but there's also room for some smart policy here," said Sarah Fisher, the parking spot general counsel. The airport declined to comment on pending litigation, but said they expect serious traffic relief when the LAMP project finishes in 2023.