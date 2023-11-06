robbery

Roadside heist on 10 Freeway in Mid-City likely work of organized jewel thieves

Law enforcement sources told NBC4's I-Team a viral video that captured a brazen daylight robbery last month -- in which a car was forced off the roadway -- appears to be connected to several other targeted jewelry robberies in Southern California.

By Eric Leonard and Andrew Blankstein

A man whose car was intentionally struck and forced off the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles before he was robbed was the target of an organized ring of jewel thieves who've committed other recent heists around Southern California, several law enforcement sources told NBC4's I-Team.

The robbery that took place on the shoulder of the freeway in the Mid-City area October 25 was partially recorded on cellphone video by a motorist passing the scene.

Video: Thieves cause crash and rob driver on 10 Freeway in Jefferson Park

Thieves cause crash, rob victim on freeway

The video showed several men in dark clothing with their faces covered ransacking the victim's car while the man knelt with his hands raised.

The sources told the I-Team the victim works in the jewelry industry and had likely been followed from a business location just before the robbery.

They said the thieves are probably the same group that's robbed several other jewelers around Southern California in recent weeks.

No arrests have been made.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the 10 Freeway robbery and a spokesperson said Monday there were no updates on the investigation.

