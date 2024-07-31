Fourth break-in tied to Silver Lake prowler who entered homes over weekend

A fourth burglary at a home in Silver Lake may be the work of a prowler who entered three homes on Saturday and is suspected of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents.

The latest incident happened in the same neighborhood as the first three near Manzanita Street east of Sunset Boulevard, LAPD officials told the I-Team.

"It is believed the suspect struck a fourth time last night," a department spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The prowler has entered through first and second floor windows and doors, and in one incident, slipped through metal security bars attached to the outside of a home.

Several law enforcement sources told the I-Team a woman was the victim of a sexual assault during the fourth break-in. The LAPD said in a statement earlier this week another woman was the victim of a sexual battery during one of the Saturday burglaries.

"Investigators are leaving no stone unturned and officers in the area are on heightened alert," the LAPD said in a statement Wednesday.

"Community members are encouraged to ensure their home is secured and report any unusual activity," the statement said.

Investigators have not publicly shared a description of the prowler.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LAPD Detective Bridges at the Northeast Area police station at 323-561-3465. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.