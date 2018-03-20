Quick Tips: How to Avoid Tax Refund Scams - NBC Southern California
MAP: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x
LOOKING OUT 4 YOU

SEND TIPS

Quick Tips: How to Avoid Tax Refund Scams

By Randy Mac

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Quick Tips: Avoid These Tax Scams

    Randy Mac has a couple tips for avoiding tax refund scams for the 2017 season. (Published 8 minutes ago)

    It’s almost tax time and scammers are busy making phony calls and sending fake emails, so here’s some information to protect yourself before the filing deadline.

    1. The IRS Will Never Call you

    If you receive a call claiming you owe thousands, threatening arrest, a lawsuit, -- or even deportation -- it’s a fake, so just hang up.

    2. The IRS Will Never Email You

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 3-7-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    AP

    Scammers will also send phony emails asking for personal or financial information. Clicking on a link could also download malware to your computer. If you get a random IRS email, delete it.

    3. Identity Theft

    There have been lots of hacks like the Equifax data breach. If you think your identity has been stolen and someone has or could file a tax return in your name, don't procrastinate! Report it to the IRS immediately. It could take 6 months -- yes, six months -- to straighten it out.

    4. Filing Deadline

    The last day to file taxes this year is April 17. If you’re not ready, you can ask for an extension until October. You can do that here

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices