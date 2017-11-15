Bank of the West Taking Uber, Lyft Users for a Ride: Lawsuit

Uber and Lyft customers are literally being taken for a ride, according to a class action lawsuit filed in California.

The suit says specifically that it's not the ride-share companies but the banks, specifically Bank of the West, charging overdraft fees for some rides without customers' permission.

The lawsuit, filed in superior court in Los Angeles on behalf of Monah Stahl, alleges that Bank of the West charges overdraft fees for ride purchases from Uber and Lyft customers and for "other one-time transactions that it knows or should know are not recurring."

Recurring fees are generally thought of as scheduled payments made monthly or annually, like for a car loan, mortgage or insurance.

Overdraft protection only kicks in when you don't have enough money in your account. The key is that you have to ask your bank for it, pay for it, and if you don't have it your purchase is denied.

Bank of the West charged customers overdraft fees without their consent, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says Stahl was charged $35 in overdraft fees for using Uber and Lyft, which are not subscription services that you pay monthly. As Uber and Lyft users might already now, you pay for those ride-sharing services per ride.

Scott Edelsberg, Stahl's attorney, says his client never consented to paying for overdraft protection and that Bank of the West is violating California law in charging the fees without customer consent, creating unnecessary, costly debt for its customers.

"What we find is these people that are being charged overdraft fees can afford it the least," Edelsberg said. "They can't afford big payments. They're living paycheck to paycheck and when you add in these overdraft payments, these fees, it becomes impossible for them to keep up with these payments."