Border Wall: Fact-Checking Trump

President Donald Trump was in California on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 to talk to border patrol officers about the wall. (Published 4 hours ago)

The NBC4 I-team checked various non partisan groups, government agencies and others to get a sense of how the border wall would work. And if it would fulfill the President's promises.

President Donald Trump says a wall along the United States-Mexico border will stop illegal drugs from coming into the U.S. The Drug Enforcement Administration found in its own study, one of the main ways illegal drugs get across the border is by smugglers, driving them through

U.S. ports of entry.

Dealers are using tunnels, drones and, where there is a wall, catapults.