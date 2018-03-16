We are still awaiting the official cause of death of a man killed inside a Koreatown apartment building last week. Firefighters rushed to the complex and found high levels of carbon monoxide. The NBC4 I-Team discovered a history of complaints at the building and just learned something surprising about who is responsible when carbon monoxide detectors aren't working properly. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 news on Friday, March 16, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

How Do You Know You Have Carbon Monoxide Leak?

Tenants of a Koreatown apartment building are back home. But last week it was the scene of dangerous and potentially deadly levels of carbon monoxide leaking into the building, forcing residents to evacuate.

Residents were kept out of the building for several days while hazardous materials crews investigated.

The cause was a malfunctioning water heater in the basement sending poisonous gas into the apartments above according to Los Angeles' Housing and Community Investment Department.

Some tenants of the building told the NBC4 I-Team carbon monoxide detectors were taken down during recent renovations.

"I actually had one in my hallway and they painted my apartment and they took it off the wall and they never put it back on," said Lashawn Kennard, a tenant.

NBC4 reached out to ask the owners about claims there weren't detectors, but did not receive a response.

It isn't just the building owners' responsibility to keep everyone safe.

State law says "the carbon monoxide device shall be operable at the time that the tenant takes possession. A tenant shall be responsible for notifying the owner if the tenant becomes aware of an inoperable or deficient carbon monoxide device within his or her unit."