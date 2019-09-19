Federal Authorities to Announce Criminal Action Against Democratic Donor Ed Buck

What to Know Felony charges has been filed against Ed Buck, a noted Democratic activist and donor

The charges stem from the drug overdose death of a man inside his West Hollywood apartment

Two other men also overdosed on illegal drugs and died inside Buck's apartment in 2017 and 2019

Federal authorities are poised to announce a criminal action against prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck, who was charged in state court in connection with the drug overdose of a man in his West Hollywood apartment, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Specifics are expected to be released Thursday afternoon, but the sources said the case is related to narcotics distribution resulting in death. That would appear related to two previous instances where men suffered fatal overdoses at Buck's home.

Buck, 65, was wearing a protective blue vest during his first appearance in state court Thursday. This article will be updated after the proceeding.

Felony charges were filed Tuesday against Buck, who is accused of causing the drug overdose of a man inside his West Hollywood apartment last week. The charges made public Tuesday evening come after two men overdosed on illegal drugs and died inside Buck's apartment.

Democratic Donor Ed Buck Arrested

After a man overdosed in his apartment last week, Ed Buck is arrested and charged with multiple felonies. Eric Leonard reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019)

No charges have been filed in direct connection with those cases.

Buck was charged with operating a drug house and providing methamphetamine to a third man who survived an overdose Sept. 11.

Prosecutors argued in an initial court filing that Buck is a, “violent, dangerous sexual predator,” and a danger to the community.

Buck, through his defense attorney Seymour Amster, has denied any role in the earlier deaths of Gemmel Moore in 2017 and Timothy Dean in 2019. Both men died of methamphetamine overdoses while inside Buck’s residence, located on the second floor of a nondescript apartment building on Laurel Avenue.

Outside of the courtroom Thursday, Buck's attorney said he had just learned about the federal case.

"They're two separate sovereigns and they each have an independent right to do separate prosecutions," said Amster. "That's something we'll deal with."

Human Trafficking Law Violations Added to Suit Against Ed Buck

New accusations of human trafficking have been added to the lawsuit filed against political activist and donor Ed Buck. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019. (Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019)

The three felony charges filed this week include one count of battery with serious bodily injury, one count of selling a controlled substance, and one count of "maintaining a place for selling or using controlled substance," also referred to as maintaining a drug house.

According to the LA County District Attorney’s Office the charges stem from the September 4 and 11 near-death overdoses of a man identified only as, “Joe Doe.” During two alleged visits to the Laurel apartment, Buck, “personally and intentionally injected,” doses of methamphetamine into Joe, causing overdose symptoms that required emergency medical help on both occasions.

Moore’s mother, LaTisha Nixon, sued Buck and the DA’s office earlier this year with the hope of pushing prosecutors to reinvestigate and file charges in her son’s death, which was initially classified as, ‘accidental.’ Court filings from the DA’s office repeatedly mention Moore’s overdose, but the criminal counts do not directly relate to the death.

"It's incomprehensible to me that it took a third man to be attacked and almost die to finally dissolve the unconscionable apathy that has allowed Ed Buck, a racist sexual predator, to roam free," LA area Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said in a statement and in social media messages. "Everyone knew that he preyed on young Black men — two died in his apartment. The inaction in response had a message that was loud and clear: Black gay lives obviously didn't matter."

Law enforcement sources have told NBC LA that homicide detectives have accelerated efforts in recent weeks to interview other men who said Buck had allegedly paid them to use drugs and perform sex acts. Some of those men were granted immunity in order to secure their testimony.