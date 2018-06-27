Californians getting fake robo calls claiming to be from the IRS are turning to the I-Team for help. In this recording, you'll hear two convincing robo calls that make it sound like the resident is in big trouble with the IRS and could be arrested. But it's all fake. Randy Mac wants to hear from you if you are receiving these calls June 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

If you've ever received a call from the IRS, you may feel your blood start to pump as the automated voice tells you that the IRS is issuing a warrant for your arrest.

But this call is actually fake. And it's also completely illegal.

Watch the video above to hear examples of what these calls sound like.

Californians are being targeted by fake IRS robo calls.

Border states with large immigrant and university populations are becoming targets for this scam because residents in those areas may have filed taxes for the first time.

It's imporant that you don't be fooled, and follow these tips.

Just hang up.

Do not push any numbers if prompted.

Do not call back any numbers.

Report the call to the FTC.

You can register your phone number on the "Do Not Call" list, and you can submit complaints at this link.

Do you have a recorded robo call that you'd like to share with us? Email it to isee@NBCLA.com.