Here's How Flood Insurance Works - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA
LOOKING OUT 4 YOU

SEND TIPS

Here's How Flood Insurance Works

By Lolita Lopez and Phil Drechsler

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    What to Know About Flood Insurance

    Here's how to figure out the insurance for mudslide victims. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. (Published 41 minutes ago)

    Here is info on how flood insurance works.

    Maximum limits for flood insurance are:
    Residential - $250,000 for the structure and $100,000 for the personal property
    Commercial- $500,000 for the structure and $500,000 for the contents
     
    If you think that your insurance company is denying payment for damage that you think is covered by your policy then you can call the California Department of Insurance to investigate your claim.
     
    For people not affected by this disaster, here are some tips to prepare for an emergency.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices