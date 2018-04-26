You expect clean sheets, towels and cups in your hotel room. But the I-Team found some disgusting secrets at big-name hotels. Joel Grover reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, April 27, 2018. (Published Thursday, April 26, 2018)

When you check into a hotel, you expect clean sheets, towels and cups in your room. But an NBC4 I-Team investigation has found some well-known hotels don't properly clean rooms, leaving you to sleep on dirty sheets, bathe with dirty towels, even drink from cups used by the last guest.

The I-Team did a "cleanliness test" at hotels in Southern California vacation spots, including Palm Springs, San Diego and near Disneyland.

"Disgusting. I'm speechless," said schoolteacher Steve Steece of Covina, after the I-Team showed him video of the dirty conditions they found at the Palm Springs area hotel where he was vacationing with his wife.

Using an invisible spray, the I-Team discovered that some hotels don't always change sheets and towels. To see which hotels failed our "cleanliness test," watch the video above.

