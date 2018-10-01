After popular cars have been catching fire randomly, customers want answers or a recall. Advocates are telling them to keep fire extinguishers in their cars in the meantime.

More car owners have come forward demanding car-makers or the federal government take action after Kias and Hyundais have been spontaneously catching fire.

Lorinda Hixon pulled her 2012 Kia Sorento off an LA freeway minutes before she said it spontaneously burst into flames.

"Thank god, I just say thank god. Thank god I got out of the vehicle and I'm here today," she said.

She's not alone. Kia owners across the country say their cars have spontaneously erupted in flames.

Growing Concern After Hundreds of Kia Cars Burst Into Flames

Growing concerns after hundreds of Kia cars burst into flames. Safety advocates say its time for the federal government to step in and get these cars off the road. .Randy Mac reports for the NBC$ News at 4 p.m. on Monday, August 6, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018)

After seeing reports, Jason Tellefsen reached out to NBC4, saying his 2012 Hyundai Sonata also caught fire while his young daughters were in the back seat.

"My girls were, you know, hysterical. They were terrified," Tellefsen said.

Both car makers - owned by Hyundai Motor Group - previously recalled more than a million cars for an engine defect. It's these same cars that owners report are now catching fire.

Reps from the nonprofit group Center for Auto Safety believe this is a new issue unrelated to the engine defect. They've counted nearly 400 non-collision "fire-and-near-fire" incidents - data they gathered from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and its own findings.

The center has petitioned the NHTSA to demand a new recall.

"What they should be doing is opening a new investigation into why Kias and Hyundais are catching fire," Jason Levine of the Center for Auto Safety said.

LA Dealer Sells Car to Man That Can't Pass Smog

A SoCal man feels like he got burned after buying a used car from a dealer that failed Smog, then the DMV said he couldn't drive it. Randy Mac reports for the NBC4 News at 6 Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Published Monday, Sept. 24, 2018)

But the NHTSA isn't investigating the issue yet. By law, it's required to respond to the Center's petition, and it has a few more weeks to do that.

As for the car makers, in statements to NBC4, Hyundai said:

If it and the NHTSA "....Finds that additional remedies are warranted...We will take action."

Kia said: "All automobiles contain combustible materials and a vehicle fire may be the result of any number of complex factors....And must be evaluated by a qualified and trained investigator..."

This offers little comfort for the growing number of drivers who feel lucky to be alive.

"So take the responsibility and acknowledge there's an issue with the vehicle so nobody gets hurt or killed," Tellefsen said.

Uber Passengers Upset About False Vomit Charges

Uber passengers report false cleaning charges for vomit. Randy Mac reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018)

Hyundai told NBC4 that it's inspecting Tellefsen's car and Kia is trying to schedule an inspection of Hixon's.

If you own one of these Kias or Hyundais, safety advocates recommend you carry a fire extinguisher in your car. And if you smell something burning, pull over and get out immediately.

Model and years of the cars affected:

2011-2014 Kia Optima

2012-2014 Kia Sorento

2011-2013 Kia Sportage

Separating Instafashion from Fiction

More and more social media feeds are filled with ads, trying to get us to buy this or buy that. Randy Mac reports for the NBC4 News on Friday, May 18, 2018. (Published Friday, May 18, 2018)

2011-2012 Hyundai Sonata