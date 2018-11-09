LA County Deputy Accused of Using Badge, Patrol Car in Giant Marijuana Heist

Federal Prosecutors said Friday a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy brazenly abused his law enforcement authority in a marijuana warehouse heist in which he and others claimed to be executing an official search warrant.

In fact, authorities said, the deputy and several accomplices were committing a robbery that netted 600 pounds of pot and two safes containing $100,000 in cash, according to a federal complaint made public Friday.

The 62-page federal court filing names deputy Marc Antrim, assigned to the Sheriff's Temple Station, and another man identified as Eric Rodriguez, along with others who carried out the heist of the indoor marijuana distribution warehouse on Commercial Street in Los Angeles.

At the time of the robbery, federal authorities allege that Antrim and at least two of his co-conspirators "were armed and falsely portrayed themselves to be LASD deputies executing a search warrant or conducting other official business at the warehouse."

Federal authorities said Antrim was so bold, that during the two hour robbery, he detained three employees including two security guards working at the warehouse in the backseat of an official LA Sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

When LAPD officers responded to a call for service at the warehouse, the deputies “falsely represented that he was conducting a legitimate search.” The LAPD officers then left, allowing Antrim and his co-conspirators to complete the robbery, the complaint states. Antrim is not assigned to a narcotics unit, is not a detective "and would have no reason to investigate or execute a search warrant of the marijuana distribution warehouse" outside the area served by the patrol station he is assigned to.

Antrim, who has worked on the Department's Operation Safe Streets anti-gang detail, is also suspected in the theft of 31 handguns from a safe at Compton City Hall and in the theft of sheriff's department assault rifles, law enforcement sources told NBC.

The allegations are contained in a criminal complaint that sought evidence at multiple locations including residences in Glendora, Adelanto and South El Monte as well as the deputy's Temple Station locker.