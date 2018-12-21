Several Los Angeles Police Department officers are facing an investigation for allegedly distributing explicit images of a female detective, taken without her permission, that were allegedly shared by the detective's ex-boyfriend as revenge for the couple's break-up.

The main subject of the LAPD's internal affairs investigation is Officer Danny Reedy, and he's also named in a crime report filed with another police agency, according court documents obtained by by NBC4.

Reedy has been taken off duty at the LAPD's Central Division and assigned to home, the LAPD said Thursday. Reedy, contacted outside a restraining order hearing in LA Superior Court Friday, said he did not want to discuss the accusations and referred questions to his attorney, Maurice E. Sinsley, who also declined to comment.

The LAPD did not confirm the details or scope of the investigation.

"The Department is prohibited by law from commenting on personnel matters including any ongoing or completed investigations," it said in a statement Friday. "The LAPD thoroughly investigates any allegations of misconduct whether from the public or a department employee and takes appropriate disciplinary action when necessary."

According to the court records, the female detective ended a multi-year relationship with Reedy in August after she alleges she'd endured physical and emotional abuse. Reedy, she claimed, had repeatedly threatened to distribute images that showed the female detective in extremely intimate moments.

The detective said her colleagues began notifying her in recent months they had seen the images and watched as other officers exchanged them.

"He released intimate photos of me," the detective said in a statement attached to an application for a restraining order. "He was extorting and harassing me, and then released the photos in November because I broke up with him in August. It was revenge to ruin my reputation and embarrass me in front of our peers."

NBC4 has withheld the detective's name because she said she's the victim of a sex crime.

"This is just so utterly disrespectful and demeaning to her, as it would be to anyone," the detective's attorney Lisa Bloom told NBC4. "This is really an appalling case that has repercussions not only for Mr. Reedy but for the department itself."

In a sworn affidavit the female detective also accused Reedy of showing up at her home and threatening her husband, who is a well-known LAPD officer.

Reedy, she said, once threatened to send the intimate photos directly to her son. Images that the female detective said were captured from text-message exchanges between her and Reedy were also filed with the court.

"You finally crossed the line," one screen image showed. "Now face the consequences."